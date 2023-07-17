A 30-Year-Old Woman Has Been ‘Mauled’ By Four Dingoes While Jogging On Queensland’s K’gari

A woman in her 30s has been “mauled” by a pack of dingoes while jogging on a beach at Queensland’s K’gari (formerly known as Fraser Island).

She was reportedly going for a run when a pack of four dingoes began to chase her at 9:15am on Monday.

First aid and paramedics rushed to the scene, shortly followed by a rescue helicopter.

The woman was escorted to Hervey Bay Hospital via rescue helicopter at approximately 11am with “multiple bite wounds” on the lower half of her body.

“She is receiving first aid for her injuries,” a spokesperson for the Queensland Environment Department said in a statement.

“The full details of the incident are not yet known, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct an investigation.

“Residents and visitors to the island are advised to be dingo-safe at all times.”

Per the Courier Mail, the woman’s injuries are “serious”. Queensland Ambulance Service however has not yet revealed the woman’s condition.

The publication also detailed that the woman “scrambled into the water” to escape the dingoes.

Just last week, an eight-year-old boy was bitten twice by dingoes on K’gari beach and last month, a 10-year-old boy was dragged underwater by the wild animals.

