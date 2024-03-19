Win A $500 Voucher For Sephora, JB Hi-Fi & More By Entering Our 2023 Reader Survey

It’s that time of year again! We’re launching the Pedestrian Group March 2024 Reader Survey, and we’re giving away some shit hot prizes to thank you for your thoughts.

We want to hear from you — from what’s living rent free in your brain to what you’re looking forward to this year. Are you going to any music festivals? Who’s your favourite TikTok creator? And would you rather spend your non-working hours exercising or laying down? (Uh, laying down.)

To say thank you, we’re giving away a $500 Prezzee Voucher, which can be spent at leading retailers like The Iconic, Sephora, Adore Beauty, Temple & Webster, Amazon, IKEA and JB Hi-Fi, if you’re eyeing off a bigger purchase. Or, if you just want a hand with the cost of living right now, you can also spend it at Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Big W or BWS.

How to enter:

All you need to do is HEAD HERE to complete the survey (takes less than five minutes) and go in the running to win.

Enter The Reader Survey Here

You can also suss the T&Cs right here.

All the brands you can spend a $500 Prezzee voucher at:

Amazon

Adore Beauty

ASOS

Big W

Bunnings

BWS

Coles

Woolworths

David Jones

General Pants

Hoyts

Hype

IKEA

Temple & Webster

Target

JB Hi-Fi

You can find the full list here.

Photo: Hulu