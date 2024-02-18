A WA Carer Has Been Charged After He Allegedly Left A Man With Autism In A Car On A 40 Degree Day

A support worker in Western Australia has been charged after he allegedly locked and left a man with autism in a car on a day when temperatures reached 40 degrees.

On January 13, a 26-year-old man who lives with severe autism and is non-verbal was allegedly left in the back seat of a car for almost an hour, Western Australia Police reports.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures reached the maximum of 40 degrees that day.

READ MORE Heatwave Deaths Will Increase 500% In Parts Of Aus By 2050 As Climate Change Worsens

The carer arrived at Lakeside Joondalup Shopping Centre around 1.40pm. It is alleged the carer then left the man in the backseat of the car.

“The front windows were left partially open; however, the back windows were closed,” police claimed.

At around 2.30pm, a member of the public raised the alarm and notified security, who then called for emergency services.

“Upon arrival, police located the 26-year-old visibly distressed and heat-affected with his seat belt buckled,” police said.

Police then forced entry into the vehicle and rescued the man. He was then taken to Joondalup Health Campus and was released later that night.

Western Australia Police said the carer eventually returned to the car and spoke with authorities. Police also alleged that the support worker used the man’s money without permission to buy food.

Following an investigation into the incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with endangering the life, health or safety of a person and stealing as a servant.

He is expected to appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8.