Imagine going through your wedding video, reminiscing on your first dance with your now-husband, only to hear your videographer call your guests “fucking mugs”. Insert the “I hear this agitating, grating voice” TikTok audio here.

UK woman Lois Ghost-Adderley and her husband Lee found themselves in that exact scenario after their wedding photographer and filmmaker James David sent them the unedited video — which he charged them extra for too, BTW.

In the clip, David can be heard calling the couple’s friends and family “fucking mugs”.

“What the fuck [is] wrong with these people?” he can also be heard saying.

I am dying to know what prompted such savagery.

The couple discovered the drama more than a year after their 2021 wedding, but even back then they weren’t super satisfied.

“We booked the company quite last-minute, but we received the video back very quickly,” Lois said, per news.com.au.

“I had some niggles [about the film] as a lot of the footage was of plus-ones and very little of my family.

“That said, we were still very happy after our wedding celebrations and I didn’t want to rock the boat, so we didn’t complain.”

The couple took this as a chance to ask him for footage of their first dance, which for some reason was not in the wedding video?!

“He messaged us to check if we would like to download anything before he took the footage down, so we took it as an opportunity to ask if he had the footage from our first dance that included the original audio,” Lois said.

“He said he did, and could in fact send us all raw footage for an additional $185.”

Mind you, the couple had already paid close to $3000. In what world would you then be charged extra for videos that are going to be deleted? Especially a video of your first dance, which anyone could tell you should have been included in what you received anyway?

“[We] felt like this was a bit steep, but it meant a lot to us to have this footage so we agreed,” Lois added.

Aaaaand now you’re brought back to present day, with the overheard bitching.

“It does leave a sour taste in the mouth when we look back at everything now,” Lois said.

James David, for his part, is the managing director of James David Films and told media he will apologise to the couple.

“Unfortunately these things happen – little slips happen and I must take responsibility; there’s not much more I can do,” he said.

“I will be moving forward with my team; my guys will be getting in contact to resolve the situation.

“We can only apologise and take responsibility. We will be sending a letter of apology in the next couple of days and dealing with the matter privately.”

Honestly, a letter doesn’t seem like enough. If this was my wedding, I’d be fighting.