Well, well, well. The viral video of Jadé Tuncdoruk‘s husband reading his emotional speech to her at their wedding was initially hailed as gorgeous and romantic. But *gasp* turns out he ripped those words off a famous poem often found on Pinterest! Imagine not even writing your own wedding speech.

Better known as Jadé Tunchy, the infamous influencer posted the video of her husband Lachie Brycki to TikTok as a throwback, with the caption “Every time I watch this I cry”.

In the video, which at the time of writing has 9.8 million views, Lachie’s voice cracks with emotion as he tearfully reads a wedding speech so gorgeous that I actually saved the vid in my wedding inspo folder.

“When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me; I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us,” he says in the video.

“I love you more than any fight we will ever have; I love you more than the distance between us.

“I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us.”

The video went viral pretty quickly on TikTok, with users praising Lachie for being able to express himself so beautifully.

“He explained his love in words so so well. Just beautiful,” one user wrote.

The comment section was full of sobbing emojis and people thanking Lachie for raising their standards for men.

Except, he didn’t write the speech.

The verses Lachie recites in the video are from a poem by Erin Nicole, influencer tea account Influencer Updates AU revealed, and they’re all over wedding Pinterest. Like, if you look up “love quotes”, it’s one of the first things that pops up.

So no, he did not come up with those dreamy words himself. God forbid a man actually has the emotional articulation to come up with personalised words of love to his wife on their WEDDING day.

Like, c’mon dude. You have ONE job.

But hey, his tears of happiness are still genuinely moving, even if his speech was plagiarised.

This isn’t even the first time Jadé Tunchy‘s wedding has been caught up in drama.

The controversial influencer got called out after unleashing her Insta followers on a small biz who refused to refund her honeymoon.

She said in an IG Story in late 2021 that she and Lachie had postponed their wedding back in August 2021 and requested a refund from Weekenda, who they had booked their honeymoon with.

When the business declined, Jadé blasted it on IG and accused it of taking advantage of people during the pandemic. Even though a no-cancellation policy was written in its Terms and Conditions, which she agreed to when she booked her holiday.

The business later leaked her nasty emails just to show how awful the whole sitch was for them.

This was the beginning of a downward spiral for Tunchy which even resulted in her management “reviewing” the drama and several other claims about her behaviour including alleations of racism.

Aaaand now it’s all been revived thanks to this stolen wedding speech. The world truly is a wonder.