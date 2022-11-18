Ahhh, the weather. One week we’re being double penetrated by a low-pressure system and the next we’re being reverse cowgirled by humid heat. The only real, scientific guarantee is that the weather is an unpredictable beast. Thanks to forecasts and predictions, however, we can attempt to plan our weeks around its chaos.

Every Friday one of the certified Binches of Meteorology (BoM) at Pedestrian will provide a rather sexy weather update for the weeks to come, so you can avoid lightning when it strikes and embrace the sunshine when it finally decides to arrive. These things are important to know — after all, you can’t take your giant metal rod with you everywhere.

Without further ado, here’s what the weather in Australia is going to look like this week. All data was obtained from Accuweather, Weatherzone and BoM (the real one).

What fucked up weather in Australia are we dealing with this week?

A polar vortex colder than the heart of your ex is slowly snaking its way up from Antarctica to positively harden all of our nips. I’ve always wanted to engage in combat using only the swords on my chest, so this is great news.

Only the southmost parts of the country will be affected, otherwise, it’s looking like sunny November days!

“The polar vortex is simply a large band of powerful stratospheric winds that flow around our planet’s north and south poles in the cooler months of the year,” said Weatherzone.

“This year, the stratospheric polar vortex has been unusually strong and cold, which may lead to changes in the weather across the Southern Hemisphere over the coming months.”

Our weather? Unusually different to usual? They make it sound like the climate is changing or something.

Sydney, New South Wales

Sydney folk have already experienced random flash-hail tapping on their windows like a cat in the night, but they can probably expect more.

Family sent me this video from Marrickville, Sydney. Freak hail storms wrapping the city 🥲 #ClimateCrisis “summer” is around the corner… pic.twitter.com/fIRGdXJTWj — Mia Castagnone (@CastagnoneMia) November 16, 2022

Sydney is expected to hit lows of around 14C on the weekend, but after that, the sun should come out to play. Can’t wait to feel like a Teletubby again, sunshine BEAMING on my face and all over my television-screen belly.

Melbourne, Victoria

Melbourne is expected to take the cold that everyone else in the south of Australia is getting and add a bit of rain to it. After all, it wouldn’t be Melbourne if it wasn’t raining half the time. That place is basically the London of Australia.

Expect some chilly dips in temperature but a lovely couple of days after the weekend comes around. It’s perfect weather to cook up something tasty or just play video games all day.

Brisbane, Queensland

Brisvegas is living up to its name this weekend by dishing out some batshit weather. Saturday is expected to be sunny as, and Sunday is expected to be rainy.

Days ahead will be gorgeously sunny, but they will get cloudier as the days go by. Something about the weekend summons the clouds. Maybe Mother Nature doesn’t want the Brisvegans to have too much fun.

Perth, Western Australia

Perth is going to be pretty uneventful this week. Oh, and the weather will be uneventful too (badum tss).

Pertheatre kids and Perthites can expect a couple of cloudy days — not much sun and not much rain. The perthect weather to just vibe in, which sounds bellissimo to me.

Darwin, Northern Territory

Darwinners, a storm’s a-comin’. Keep your heads down and leave your skyscrapers at home, because lightning is striking all through the week.

When the city isn’t being blitzed by God’s chariots the sky will be covered in clouds. Perfect for hiding secrets — if you’re an angel, of course.

Hobart, Tasmania

Hobartists can expect rain, rain and more rain. It will not be going away. It will not be coming again on another day. It will not pass go and it will NOT collect $200.

Not the best time to be in Hobart this week, unless you really love watersports. In that case, I will not be asking any further questions.

Adelaide, South Australia

Adelads can expect some Adelaverage weather coming their way. Expect some decent winds, decent patches of rain and decent sunshine. The textbook definition of “yeah, nah, it’s alright out.”

But hey, at least the godawful polar vortex from the south has somehow evaded your city, so rejoice in that fact.

Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

I’m sorry to the five inner-city queers and two government workers who make up the entire population of Canberra right now, but you too will be spanked by the cold hands of the polar vortex. As if it weren’t already cold and miserable in the suburb ACTors call a capital city.

I know I have some wild vendetta against Canberra, but so does Mother Nature, so take it up with her before you do with me.