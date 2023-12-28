Waverley Mayor Demands Compensation For Bronte Beach Christmas Party Clean Up

Footage showing the aftermath of the unofficial Bronte Christmas party has stunned Aussies across the nation, but wait until you see how much it took to clean up the rubbish explosion and manage the event.

If you’re a Sydneysider, you would know of the huge Christmas party that takes place on Bronte Beach every year. A bunch of folks crowd to the popular beach every December 25th, decked out in Xmas colours, to participate in the summer festivities.

Although a crowded beach with no spots to soak up the sun sounds like a nightmare, it was footage that captured the aftermath of the beach parties that truly showed how shitty humans are.

Piles of rubbish covered grassy areas of Bronte Beach, making it evident that folks who were present during the festivities didn’t even make an effort to throw their trash out.

What happened to the “leave nothing but footprints” saying? Did that un-written beach rule take a Christmas holiday as well?

(Image source: TikTok / @LordKeely) (Image source: TikTok / @nico.estebanfv)

Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos said “more than $100,000 had come out of council coffers” to help manage the event, with some of the dosh going towards clean up and “user pays” police staff.

“We had a lot of extra bins in place and people weren’t even moving to put their rubbish in a bin, or taking their rubbish with them,” she said.

“We shouldn’t have to be reminding our young tourists of this but it’s clearly something that they need to do.

“I think it’s got to become a much bigger campaign and certainly some grant funding to actually help us deal with the clean-up after this event.”

Masselos called for the state and federal government to put some funding towards council clean up and an educational campaign for folks who want to come down to the beaches to celebrate Chrissy.

A spokesperson for the NSW government told NCA Newswire that it was up to councils to facilitate these events. They also said that NSW police patrolled Bondi, Tamara and Bronte Beaches, with the Public Order Riot Squad attending Bronte Beach due to the large crowds.

“Every council in NSW manages the maintenance of its beaches including events, and Waverley Council should be no different,” the spokesperson said.

“Waverley Council collects significant revenue from beaches in its local government area including millions each year in parking revenue.

The Waverley Mayor continued to describe the unofficial Bronte Beach bash as a “very aggressive act”.

“We don’t get any extra revenue from our beaches, our beaches are free,” she said.

“It’s not like all of sudden the prices are hiked up in our car parks (on Christmas Day)… but we have to put on all this extra staff and user-pays police to manage these crowds and then clean up the rubbish afterwards.

“Perhaps if the tourists and backpackers visiting out shores did the right thing, there wouldn’t be such a strain on the public purse.”

Thankfully the rubbish left behind by folks wasn’t just stewing on Bronte Beach. Council staff reportedly began cleaning up on Christmas Day with some locals chipping in to help tidy the beaches the following Tuesday.

As someone who had their jaw physically drop after witnessing the fucked footage on TikTok, footage of the aftermath truly serves as a reminder that humans can’t have anything nice.