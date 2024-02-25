‘Not An Event Space Or A Venue’: Council Votes To Ban Bondi Beach Booze Events On Its Sand

Event organisers who are looking towards Bondi Beach to make money off a boozy bash are out of luck as Waverley Council moves to ban events that sell alcohol on its sand.

In a massive win for Bondi locals, the Waverley Council has voted towards a plan, put forward by Mayor Paula Masselos, that prohibits “high impact events” that sell alcohol on the beach, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

The motion, which was voted in on Tuesday night, will not only impact Bondi Beach but all of the beaches in Waverley Council until it reviews its events policy.

Per the publication, Masselos said Bondi Beach was “not an event space of venue or a brand” in her motion.

“(It) exists within a suburb where people also live and go about their daily lives,” she said.

It is reported that locals have “very loudly” complained to the council regarding these “alcohol-fuelled events”. It’s also worth noting that alcohol is already banned from these beaches, as per the Waverley Council website.

(Image source: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph Masselos doubled down on her motion, stating that the beaches “are a space of all of our community”.

“Our beaches are a space of all of our community, and they have told council loud and clear that they are not in favour of big commercial events involving alcohol on the sand at Bondi Beach,” she said.

Although the council voted to veto the booze-fuelled commercial gathos, Mardi Gras celebrations, Sculpture by the Sea and City2Surf will be excluded from the ban.

Late last year, Masselos called upon the government for funding after she claimed it took “more than $100,000″ to manage the unofficial Bronte Beach Christmas Party.

Party-goers who flocked to the popular beach on Christmas sparked outrage online after locals shared footage of the aftermath of the Chrissy doof.

(Image source: TIkTok / @nico.estebanfv)

Unfortunately, the unofficial Christmas party will not be banned as it is an unsanctioned event.