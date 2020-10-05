The Victorian Government has today announced a roadmap that will see all students return to the classroom by the end of October, as part of a new, staggered approach.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Minister for Education James Merlino announced that the final stage of the return to face-to-face learning will see Years 7-10 students back in the classroom by Monday October 26.

Year 7 students in Melbourne will return on October 12, while Years 8-10 will return two weeks later on October 26, subject to final health advice.

Primary school students, as well as VCE/VCAL students in Year 11 and 12 in metropolitan Melbourne will also return to face-to-face learning from October 12.

“We always said we wanted to see students back in the classroom as soon as we can, as safely as we can,” Dan Andrews said in a statement on Monday. “We have been working with our public health experts to ensure that is the case.”

READ MORE An Event In The White House Rose Garden Has Now Been Linked To Eight Coronavirus Cases

Basically, the staggered approach is designed to allow for a full 14-day incubation period between each stage, which should allow authorities to identify any issues if they occur.

The roadmap is designed to allow students to spread out across the schools in an attempt to minimise any risk of transmission, especially as senior students study for their final exams.

In addition to the staggered return to in-person learning, schools will implement other risk-minimisation strategies to avoid the spread of the virus.

Strategies will included staggered start and finish times for different year levels, physical distancing and minimising the amount of adults who can enter the school grounds.

READ MORE FUCK YEAH: Melbourne Recorded Just Five New Coronavirus Cases Today

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education also have strategies in place if an outbreak at a school should occur, including immediate closure and deep cleaning of facilities.

“Thank you to parents, teachers and school communities for your patience,” James Merlino said. “Having students learn from home has made a significant contribution to slowing the spread of coronavirus in our community and has helped save lives.”

The news comes as students in rural and regional Victoria begin to return to in-person learning in a staggered approach from today.