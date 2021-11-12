CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and sexual violence.

The Victorian Government has announced some groundbreaking new law reforms that will be introduced early next year including affirmative consent being enshrined in legislation and the outright criminalisation of stealthing.

On Friday, the Victorian Government revealed that some sweet law reforms are coming our way, which were made in response to the Victorian Law Reform Commission’s 654-page report into the justice system and how it can be reformed to better protect victims of sexual violence.

The report contains a total of 91 recommendations to better protect sexual assault victims and based on a handful of these, new legislation will be brought in with a focus on affirmative consent.

With the new changes to the Crimes Act 1958 (Vic) an individual will be required to confirm that they received consent, moving the scrutiny to the accused rather than the survivor.

“This will flip it,” Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes told the ABC.

“This means the questions will be on the perpetrator: What did you do to ensure that you knew the person was consenting to sexual activity?”

Stealthing will also be made explicitly illegal in Victoria, making it the second jurisdiction in the country after the ACT.

The Vic gov has announced an overhaul the way sexual offences are reported and dealt with – announcing

major reforms to be introduced next year to make it clear stealthing is a crime, and to adopt an affirmative consent model. pic.twitter.com/zCJni6FaYq — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) November 12, 2021

“Those that are brave enough to report this conduct often feel re-traumatised by going through the justice system,” Symes continued.

“Whether it’s the interaction with police on the first reporting, the interaction with the service providers and the questioning that goes along with that, and then, of course, any court proceedings and the trial process can be damaging for victims.

“We want to change that.”

The new legislation will come into place in 2022. The Victorian Government suggested that there is still room to grow in the future, with further reforms in areas such as reporting sexual violence.

The Victorian Law Reform Commission’s report recommends also creating an accessible way for victims to report sexual violence, as well as an Aboriginal sexual assault service and sites that are user-friendly to all people.

“People still do not talk openly about sexual violence,” the report reads.

“They do not always know it is a crime, or how to reach out for support or to find justice. When a person discloses sexual violence, they do not always get a supportive response. These things are barriers to justice.”

It goes without saying that although there is still work to do these changes are incredibly important for sexual assault survivors, and have put Victoria on the path to be a state that’s safer for victims.