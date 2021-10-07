CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Stealthing is now a crime in the ACT, making it the first Australian jurisdiction to expressly identify it as sexual assault.

The crime involves the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex, and unfortunately it’s a practice that one in three women and one in five queer men have experienced — according to one Australian study.

While stealthing is already covered under existing criminal law, these new laws will put it “beyond doubt” of being a crime.

#BREAKING: My stealthing laws have unanimously passed the ACT Legislative Assembly today, making the ACT the first Australian jurisdiction to expressly identify stealthing as sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/nq5iyh8l6f — Elizabeth Lee MLA (@ElizabethLeeMLA) October 7, 2021

The bill was introduced by Opposition Leader for the Labor party Elizabeth Lee, and today it passed the Legislative Assembly with unanimous support.

“Stealthing is a traumatic thing for any person to go through and I am very proud that the ACT has passed nation-leading reforms to specifically criminalise this heinous act,” Lee said in a statement.

“A stealthing case has been before the Victorian courts for over two years and the victim is still without a result. We cannot wait for cases to come before courts before stealthing is specifically outlawed — we need to act proactively and send a clear message to the community that this behaviour is unacceptable and a crime.

She also added that she understands it won’t “stop stealthing from happening” but “it is a step in the right direction” and importantly lets “victims and potential victims know that the law is on their side.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.