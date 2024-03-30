Suspended Victorian Driver Allegedly Caught Drunk Driving At 171Kph With Four Kids In His Car

Lachlan Hodson

Victoria Police have arrested a man for a range of driving-related charges, after he was caught speeding 60kph over the limit, with a blood alcohol reading more than double what’s legal, and a licence that was already suspended. On top of all that, there were four children in the car at the time of his reckless driving.

Officers have alleged that the 40-year-old man was driving at 171kph in a 110km zone before they stopped him on the Western Highway, north-west of Melbourne.

Pulled over at just before midnight on the evening of Good Friday, once breathalyzed the offices also alleged he was drink driving, and that they recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.107 from the Craigieburn man.

As well as the above offences, the man was driving with an already suspended licence, and there were four children as passengers vehicle without enough room for each to sit.

“One of those being a toddler who was being held on the lap of a woman in the back seat,” said a Victoria Police spokesperson in a statement

The man’s vehicle was was impounded, and he will face court for numerous driving offences.

Though nobody was harmed by this instance of reckless driving, Victoria Police have reported two deaths on the road since the start of the Easter long weekend.

The two deaths include a 59-year-old motorcyclist who lost control of their vehicle, and a 76-year-old who was hit by another car after exiting theirs.

Victoria Police have cracked down on reckless driving in Melbourne and regional Victoria this Easter, in an attempt to limit the amount of deaths on the road.

