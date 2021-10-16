As Victoria inches closer and closer to hitting 70% full dose vaccinations, the state government is considering allowing up to five fully-vaccinated guests to the home once that milestone is hit.

According to the Herald Sun, the Victorian government’s crisis cabinet held a meeting on Saturday night to discuss vaccination target timelines and introducing new freedoms. One of those talking points being allowing visitors to the home.

As it currently stands, once the state hits its 70% vaccination target Victorians still won’t be able to have visitors, but will be able to attend venues if they are seated outside. It’s not until the 80% target that Victorians can have people at their homes (up to 10 fully vaccinated adults).

“It’s something we have been looking at, visitors at the home at 70 (per cent),” a Labor party ­insider told the Herald Sun.

The state was originally projected to hit 70% of the eligible population fully vaccinated by October 26, but that milestone is expected to be reached as early as next week. According to covidlive.com.au’s data based on the seven day average of second doses, Victoria will be at 70% by October 21.

The state government is also expected to turbocharge vaccine uptake, by calling 100,000 Victorians encouraging them to bring forward their second doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

“With regular supplies of Pfizer and Moderna now available, every eligible Victorian now has the opportunity to bring forward their COVID-19 vaccination and get protected sooner,” a Department of Health statement read.

“Up to 100,000 Victorians can expect to get a call from the Department of Health in coming days inviting them to bring forward their second doses of Pfizer.”

It’s estimated that this move will bring Victoria out of lockdown two days earlier than originally forecast, and potentially allowing the state to hit 80% by October 31 (Halloween, baby!!).

For more info about what freedoms are coming next week, read our summary of the Victoria roadmap here.