In more positive news following yesterday’s sharp drop in total active cases, the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has released today’s tally of new coronavirus cases for the state, and it’s now sitting at a level not seen in nearly 6 whole weeks.

The DHHS released today’s numbers via Twitter a short time ago, confirming that Victoria has recorded 179 new cases in the past 24 hours. A further 9 people are confirmed to have passed away as a result of the virus in the past day.

#Covid19VicData for 21 August 2020.

There are 179 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours, and an additional 9 deaths reported. We are sending condolences to their loved ones. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/1oHSoNMqQd — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 20, 2020

The encouraging news to take away from these numbers, is that Victoria has not seen a day of sub-200 new cases since July 12th, a full 40 days ago. On that day, Victoria recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases. Following that, the daily number spiked above 200, and has not dipped below that level until now.

Data shows the seven-day average for new cases in Victoria is also currently trending down at a steady rate. The average amount of new cases recorded in the past week sits at 245.3, which is well down on the seven-day average recorded last Friday of 354.1.

All good things, ultimately. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but the work done so far seems to be baring fruit.

Keep at it, mates. We’ve got this.