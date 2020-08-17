There are few constants in this chaotic world right now, but one thing is for certain – if Dan Andrews is doing a weekend press conference, he will 99% of time time be wearing his North Face jacket.

Andrews’ North Face jacket has become a meme in and of itself.

Here's the cheat sheet for the Dan Andrews presser: 11am = not terrible

After 12pm = bad

Wearing a suit = real bad news

Sports jacket = moderately bad news

Northface jumper = it's the weekend

Wearing a suit on the weekend after 12pm = shit's fucked — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) August 2, 2020

Someone even turned Weekend Dan into a pillow:

I want 100 of these https://t.co/kFgydPOqvl — cheyenne ???? (@flowersinhaire) August 11, 2020

Regardless, North Face jackets are primo shit and if you’ve been coveting Dan’s one, you’re in luck. The Apex Bionic 2 Jacket, the one Dan Andrews loves so much, is on sale.

Yep, the iconic jacket has hit North Face’s outlet store, with its price slashed to $199 down from $280.

That’s an $81 saving, and yes it took me a long time to work that out.

Keen on a more fitted lewk? There isn’t an Apex Bionic 2 in the Women’s outlet section, but there is this cosy-looking Glacier business:

In all seriousness though there is actually a lot of good shit in the North Face outlet section, check it all out here.

