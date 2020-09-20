Victoria today recorded just eleven new cases of coronavirus, the state’s lowest single-day increase since the middle of June. Eleven!

The Department of Health and Human Services revealed the tally on Monday morning, signalling a continual drop in confirmed cases.

Today’s figure represents a dip from Sunday’s tally of 14.

Sadly, today’s update states a further two people have died of the virus in Victoria, bringing the state’s death toll to 763.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to discuss the new case numbers some time today, amid speculation the state could fast-track metro Melbourne’s ‘second step’ out of lockdowns.

The official ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus restrictions states some measures will be eased when the 14-day average of new daily cases rests between 30 and 50. The State Government projected “this may be achieved from 28 September.”

Today’s tally brings the 14-day average to 34.4.

Grouse news.

For metro Melbourne, that ‘second step’ will permit a maximum of five people from two households to hang around outside – with time and distance limits in place.

Some workplaces which were shuttered shortly after Stage 4 restrictions came into effect will reopen for on-site work, potentially ushering thousands of sidelined workers back into business.

That’s all well and good, but other restrictions will remain in place.

The so-called ‘singles social bubble’, which allows Melburnians who live alone to nominate one person to swing by for social visits, will not be expanded.

The city’s 9pm – 5am curfew is also slated to hang around a while longer, while Melbourne residents will still need one of four valid reasons to leave the home.

Nothing is confirmed – and, as we’re all aware, this virus is a horrible bastard – so there’s no cause to celebrate just yet. Even if the ‘second step’ comes in a little early, folks will be required to maintain a level of vigilance for the foreseeable future.

That said, it’s been a long time since Melbourne has experienced genuine optimism regarding the number of new cases. Feel free to see recent tallies as an indication that the state’s sacrifices are working.

I am, and I greatly look forward to, you know, actually seeing my bloody friends again.