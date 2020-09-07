Victorians who take part in the new ‘social bubble’ system will need to wear masks during their visits, according to new information shared by the State Government.

The clarification arrived on Monday, a day after Premier Daniel Andrews announced the system, which will allow Victorians who live alone to catch up with exactly one mate during the state’s coronavirus lockdowns.

“A face covering must be worn during visits,” the guidelines state.

The rule is one of several designed to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission, and the new info also calls on folks in one of those ‘bubble’ arrangements to “agree to how many people you will spend time with outside the home.”

But the mask rule stands in contrast to pre-existing guidelines for intimate partners, who are permitted to visit each other without covering their faces.

Earlier, Minister for Women, Aboriginal Affairs and Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams told PEDESTRIAN.TV the ‘bubble’ arrangement will operate on “an honesty system, so no permit or proof is required.”

“But obviously, given we’re all really keen to see restrictions eased so we can get life back to as close to normal as we can, it’s pretty important that people take the rules seriously and adhere to them as closely as possible,” she added.

Of course, you shouldn’t roll through to your mate’s place when you’re feeling crook, regardless of whether or not you have a mask with you.

The ‘bubble’ system will come into play from Monday, September 14. Now might be a good time to rifle through your contact list.