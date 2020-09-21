Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews today gave no indication Melbourne will fast-forward into second step of eased coronavirus lockdowns before September 28, despite the number of new cases falling to their lowest level in three months.

Hold tight, folks.

Speaking in Melbourne on Monday morning, Andrews said today’s figure of eleven new COVID-19 cases means “this is not just a good day, it’s a great day.”

But he stopped short of saying metropolitan Melbourne will now skip into the second step of the state’s coronavirus restrictions roadmap, which promises a bunch of eased restrictions for work and socialising.

“If circumstances change, if we find ourself ahead of schedule – not for one day, but in a manifest sense – common sense always guides us,” Andrews said.

“We will look at what sits behind the numbers and then we will have to make a judgement.”

The roadmap states Melbourne still take the second step on Monday, September 28, if the rolling 14-day average of new cases falls between 30 and 50.

However, Sunday’s tally of 14 new cases dropped the rolling average to 36.2, igniting speculation that restrictions could be rolled back a little earlier.

Despite the rolling average now sitting at 34.4, Andrews reiterated that any decisions today would have a “lag” effect, with case numbers only reflecting any shake-ups in two weeks’ time.

“Everyone wants to be open yesterday, but if we do it too fast, then we simply run an unacceptable risk of losing control,” Andrews said.

“All of the hard work that everyone has done, all of the sacrifice, the massive contribution that people have made and are making every day, won’t count for much at all.

“So we just have to stay the course on this.”

The second step out of coronavirus restrictions promises to allow five people from two households to mingle outside, with time and distance restrictions in place.

Some workplaces impacted by Stage 4 industry shutdowns are slated to return to on-site operation.

Other restrictions, like the 9pm to 5am curfew, and the restrictions on reasons to leave the home, will stay in place.

Andrews today thanked the some 7,000 Victorians who sought coronavirus testing over the weekend, saying it remains essential for folks to get the swab if they feel any symptoms.