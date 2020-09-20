Some good news for your Sunday night, stage 2 restrictions in Victoria may be eased sooner than we thought, as the rate of daily infections in the state continues to plummet.

Today, Victoria recorded its lowest single day increase in more than three months with 14 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the tenth day in a row that the number of new recorded cases has dropped below 50.

Ok, can I just get a quick round of applause for Victorians? We are smashing it and we should all be so proud of our efforts.

We are doing so well, we may just get a little treat, a little treat just for you. Today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he would make “significant announcements” on September 27, as Melbourne is set to move onto step two of the road map out of lockdown.

“We’re confident that come Sunday, we’ll be able to make some significant announcements because we’ll be in that 30-50 band (to ease into step two),” Andrews announced today.

However, Andrews has urged Victorians not to be complacent and let the team down so close to the finish line.

“We need to get this health issue dealt with first,” he said.

“You can’t reopen the economy until you’ve got that COVID-normal, and you’ve got very good prospects … to lock that in for potentially a very, very long time.”

This comes after there has been significant pressure from the federal government, businesses and the state opposition on the Andrews government to begin easing restrictions and reopen the economy.

Andrews has stayed firm on his position, but has committed to undertaking the biggest stimulus package in the state’s history when the second wave is under control.

This is still a positive for Victorians though, especially if eased stage 2 restrictions means I can finally get a hair cut.

“This is a good day, though,” Andrews said.

“A day where Victorians can be proud of the work that they’ve done, their commitment, their resolve to see this off; to defeat this virus in its second wave properly, comprehensively and sustainably. We can hope to keep numbers low, and that’s where the trend is going.”

Keep up the good work Victoria. We got this.