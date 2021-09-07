With nearly 40% the Australian population (over 16) fully vaccinated against COVID, and the country only a bee’s sick away from 64% with one dose, we’re finally at the point where vaccine certificates are going to become a big part of the way we open up. And that’s especially true if you live in NSW and want to picnic next week.

Basically, from September 13, fully-vaccinated adults outside the 12 Western Sydney LGAs of concern in Sydney will be allowed to have outdoor gatherings of up to five people, including children. For those of you who are inside the 12 LGAs of concern, you will be allowed to spend up to one hour outdoors each day for recreation, but only with people from your household.

Of course, that will mean you’ll need to prove you’ve been fully vaccinated somehow. This is where the myGov vaccination certificate comes in.

For people who don’t live in NSW, this information is still relevant to you, since Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants lockdowns to ease once we reach 70-80% of the country’s population being vaccinated.

But before we get into those steps, there’s a couple of things to note:

If you aren’t eligible for a Medicare card, then unfortunately this will not apply to you.

If you’ve had your first jab, but not the second, then you can’t access a certificate just yet. However, you can still access an immunisation statement that lists all the vaccinations you’ve had since birth (including your first dose).

1. Set up a myGov account (if you haven’t already)

If you’ve ever done your own taxes or been on Centrelink, then you should already have a myGov account set up.

Setting up the account itself should be fairly easy, although I still get conniptions thinking about being on hold with them for what felt like hours. It’s worth it though, just to have all your life admin stuff in one place.

Set one up here.

2. Link Medicare to your myGov account

To register your Medicare account through myGov, you’ll need a Medicare card. Most young people will have their own Medicare number listed on their parent’s card. However, if you’re reading this it’s probably time you got your own, so you can manage your own medical details. You can register for your own card by heading into your local Medicare service centre.

Once you have your own card or number, register your account via myGov. Instructions on exactly how to do that can be found here.

3. Log into your Medicare account

Here’s the easy part, simply log in.

4. Click on the ‘immunisation history’ service

At the bottom of the Medicare homepage there should be an option that reads ‘immunisation history’ – click on that. Once you’re in that, there should be an option to access your COVID-19 digital certificate.

You may also be able to bypass all that if a ‘COVID-19 digital certificate quick link’ appears on the homepage of your myGov account.

As soon as I signed in to MyGov there was a link to my vaccination record, clicked on that and with name DOB etc at top, looked like this – so yours may be a glitch or vaccinator didn’t do it immediately ..? pic.twitter.com/Xu0vdkdE3G — My View (@MyView82876237) July 31, 2021

5. Set up your myGovID (optional)

This is optional but worth doing for easy access to your digital immunisation certificate. The future of clubbing may involve showing your digital certificate to bouncers, and unlike your ID, you won’t be able to pinch this one from your older sibling.

You can set this up by downloading the myGovID app and setting your account up via the MyGov homepage on your computer.

Well there you go, that’s how to access your certificate for when we finally reach COVID normal. Thank me later, babes.