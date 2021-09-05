Despite NSW recording 1,485 COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning, Bunnings stores across Sydney (not including in the LGAs of concern, of course) will be reopening from Monday.

Bunnings closed its doors to everyone except tradies on August 23 due to the lockdown and surging cases in NSW. Instead, retail shoppers were encouraged to use collection or delivery services.

Since then, COVID cases have exponentially risen in NSW, hitting a new record of over 1,500 cases on Saturday.

But despite the growing case numbers, Bunnings stores will re-open to retail shoppers outside LGAs of concern in Greater Sydney tomorrow.

Mike Schneider, Bunnings managing director, said the decision to re-open comes after the announcement that 70% of the eligible NSW population has had their first jab.

“The acceleration of the vaccine rollout and the increase in opportunities for our team to get vaccinated has given us the confidence to re-open our stores in Greater Sydney,” he said.

Schneider also said Bunnings had set up vaccination clinics for its staff in western Sydney, and that comprehensive COVID-safe measures would remain in all stores, including security staff at every store to monitor compliance, and a one person per 10 metre capacity limit.

“We will continue to encourage customers in Greater Sydney to utilise our contactless Drive & Collect and delivery options for non-urgent items, in keeping with the current public health guidance,” he said.

It’s important to remember that while Bunnings is opening for retail shoppers, that doesn’t mean you can browse – under current public health orders, browsing is not considered essential shopping, and you could be fined.

And anyway, with contact tracing being overwhelmed with hundreds of COVID cases still under investigation a day, and NSW Health no longer calling those who have attended exposure sites, it’s best to limit your risk of potential exposure as much as possible.

Bunnings stores outside of the LGAs of concern will open to customers at their usual times on Monday 6 September, but collection services are still available.

All adult Aussies (yep, even if those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here to see find vaccination clinics near you, and talk to a doctor about your options.

Remember, the best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.