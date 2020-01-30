The American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News has suspended chief national correspondent, Matt Gutman, after he falsely reported on live television that all four of Kobe Bryant‘s children were killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the crash along with seven other people.

Gutman did apologise on-air for the horrible error, and repeated the apology on Twitter afterwards.

“Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect,” he tweeted. “I apologise to Kobe’s family, friends, and our viewers.”

In a statement released to American media this afternoon, a representative for ABC News confirmed the suspension.

“Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,” they said. “As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Gutman also shared his deep regret.

“We are in the business of holding people accountable,” he said in the statement. “And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologise to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.”

It’s not known how long Gutman will be suspended for.

