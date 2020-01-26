Thanks for signing up!

NBA legend Kobe Byrant, 41, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

He and four others died when his private helicopter went down, killing everyone on board.

TMZ first reported the news, which has since been confirmed by multiple outlets. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses heard the helicopter’s engine splutter moments before it crashed. The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

A local student newspaper, the Pepperdine Graphic, published a photo of the smoking crash site.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, is believed not to have been on board. Together they have four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, who was only born in June 2019.

Kobe is considered to be on the greatest NBA players of all time, ranking fourth in the NBA for all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring.

The LA Lakers retired both of his jerseys, number 8 and 24, making him the only NBA player to receive that honour.

He made 18 All-Star teams during his 20 year career, won 5 NBA championships, 2 NBS Finals MPVs, and was the league MVP in 2008.