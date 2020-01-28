NBA officials have confirmed the scheduled clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, set to take place tomorrow morning Australian time, has been postponed indefinitely as both franchises and the city of LA grapple with the sudden and shock death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with 8 other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The NBA issued a statement this morning confirming the game has been delayed until a later date, out of respect for the Bryant family and the Lakers organisation.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

The short statement confirms that “the National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.”

READ MORE Washington Post Suspends Reporter For Tweeting About Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case Following Death

Following that, Lakers officials issued a short statement of their own, expressing their thanks and gratitude to everyone for the “tremendous outpouring of support and condolences.”

The statement also asserted that it was a “very difficult time for all of us,” and that they “continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”

Around the league, teams have been paying tribute to Bryant by taking 24-second shot clock violations and 8-second back court violations at the start of games, representing Bryant’s number 24 and number 8 Lakers jerseys.

The Clippers took a 24-second violation, the Magic took an 8-second violation in honor of Kobe Bryant. 8 and 24. Wow. pic.twitter.com/4n06iWbbLx — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 26, 2020

A powerful moment in honor of Kobe. After the Grizzlies took a 24-second violation to begin the game, the Suns took an 8-second violation. Devin Booker was moved to tears. pic.twitter.com/YikW0sY4rr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

A Federal investigation into the crash, which reportedly occurred in heavy fog conditions, remains on-going.