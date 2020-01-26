Since reports started flooding in of NBA basketball star, Kobe Bryant’s, death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, other NBA players and staff have been flocking to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Kobe is considered one of the NBA’s all time greatest players, playing 20-season with the LA Lakers and ranked third for all time highest score.

The LA Lakers retired both of his jerseys, number 8 and 24, after he retired to make him the only NBA player to receive the honour.

Image: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi