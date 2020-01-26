Since reports started flooding in of NBA basketball star, Kobe Bryant’s, death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, other NBA players and staff have been flocking to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

We can confirm that Kobe Bryant passed away today from the causes of a helicopter accident. The entire Los Angeles Lakers family wishes to support their family and friends. RIP KOBE ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdqwpAFoGY — Los Angeles Lakers (@LakersLosAngel) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start???????? I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Complete Sadness….. — doc rivers (@DocRivers) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world. It was amazing seeing him transition into his post-playing career. We were only seeing the start with films, TV, his book, and simply being a father to his four daughters. Awful he’s been robbed of more life. pic.twitter.com/3wJa8OMLH5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me…

Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Kobe is considered one of the NBA’s all time greatest players, playing 20-season with the LA Lakers and ranked third for all time highest score.

The LA Lakers retired both of his jerseys, number 8 and 24, after he retired to make him the only NBA player to receive the honour.