Another Aussie Underworld Figure Has Been Shot Dead At A Melbourne Cafe In Broad Daylight

Gavin “Capable” Preston, an underworld figure who had just been released from prison mere months ago, has been shot dead at a cafe in Melbourne. Police have now set up a crime scene at the cafe in Keilor Village in the city’s north-west.

When the shooting occurred at around 10.20am on Saturday, Preston was accompanied by Abbas Jr “AJ” Maghnie, the son of the late underworld figure Nabil Maghnie who was shot in 2020.

According to sources who spoke to The Age, AJ was also shot but not fatally. He was rushed to hospital immediately after the incident.

“They put a clip into him,” one underworld source said to the paper.

Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Shane Patton said two suspects were seen escaping the scene on foot before jumping into a getaway car nearby.

After hearing “four quick pops”, Thirsty Camel employee Harrison Aylward told The Age he “just figured it was somebody’s car backing up a little bit.

“I walked out to see what was going on and I didn’t see anybody, so I guess they all sort of scattered off,” he said.

“As far as I know nothing like this has ever really happened here, so it’s a bit of a shock.”

According to information from the underworld community, a contract was recently taken out on Preston’s life.

“It was just a matter of time, and there’s a lot of people who’ll be happy to see him dead,” a source confirmed.

“This idea he was going to settle down and go straight was total bullshit and everyone knew it.”

Preston was imprisoned for 11 years over the shooting death of a drug trafficker.

Back in August, a man was shot dead in the inner-eastern Melbourne suburb of South Yarra.

