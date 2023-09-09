More Chilling Details Have Emerged After A Car Crash In Melb’s CBD Left 1 Dead & 5 Injured

More details have emerged after a man was killed and five others were left injured in Melbourne’s CBD after a car crash on Bourke St. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, stopped tram traffic along the busy corridor as authorities dealt with the situation.

According to Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, the suspect sat on top of his car “making some utterings and ravings” for a short time before authorities arrested him, per the ABC.

Patton added that the man had previously been a “missing person”, although wasn’t considered one currently.

Police have since confirmed the suspect was deemed unfit to undertake a police interview. Terrorism has been ruled out as a cause.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Premier Daniel Andrews thanked authorities and members of the general public who assisted at the scene.

“To all involved, this is a terrible incident,” he said.

The man who sadly passed away at the scene was a 76-year-old from Brunswick.

Both a 37-year-old Uber driver the 30-year-old passenger in his Mazda SUV were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The pedestrians injured were a 26-year-old man from South Yarra, a 23-year-old Chinese woman and a 35-year-old Docklands woman were also taken to hospital on Friday and stayed overnight.

“The car basically floored it, I’m talking like a hundred miles an hour on the wrong side of the street up Bourke Street,” said local salon owner Jean Paul Rosette in an interview on ABC Radio Melbourne.

“I had to sort of get myself out of the way because I was crossing the road there and it didn’t look like he was going to stop.”

A video from the scene posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows a person lying down on the tram tracks after struck.

A man can later be heard indicating to the nearby police station.

The federal member for the seat of Melbourne, Adam Bandt, posted a tribute to social media early on Saturday morning.

“My thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the shocking event in Bourke St, and the friends and family of the man who lost his life,” the Greens leader said.

“It’s absolutely gut wrenching. Thank you to the brave people who rushed in, and emergency services crews who were so quick to keep people safe.”

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police have asked for people who have dash cam footage or witnesses who can help to contact crime stoppers at 1800 333 000.