A 26 Y.O. Man Has Been Arrested After A Car Crashed Through Pedestrians & Vehicles In Melb’s CBD

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed through a group of pedestrians and two other vehicles in Melbourne’s CBD. It has been confirmed that the crash had left one person dead and five others injured.

The alleged driver of a white Toyota sedan has been arrested after it reportedly slammed through pedestrians on Bourke Street at an intersection on Swanston Street before hitting two vehicles on the corner of Bourke and Russell Street around 6.20pm, as per The Age.

Superintendent Zorka Dunstan said three pedestrians were hit at a tram stop on Swanston Street. After that, the Toyota sedan continued and crashed into two other cars — a Hyundai and a Mazda — where the driver of the Hyundai died.

The pedestrians and the two passengers of the Mazda were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The superintendent also confirmed that the 26-year-old driver is undergoing a mental health assessment. During the arrest, the man was reportedly on top of the roof of the car.

“A 26-year-old male from Melton West is currently in custody and is currently undergoing mental health assessment. I can assure the community that there’s no ongoing threat and the area will remain closed while the investigation continues,” Dunstan said.

“At this early stage, there’s nothing to suggest any terror links.”

Earlier, Victoria Police released a statement mentioning that it closed Bourke Street from Swanston Street through to Exhibition Street.

Police have asked for people who have dash cam footage or witnesses who can help to contact crime stoppers at 1800 333 000.

More information to come.