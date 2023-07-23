3 People Have Been Seriously Injured In A Sydney Shooting Police Believe To Be ‘Targeted’

Three people were seriously injured after a shooting in Sydney’s south-west last night.

As per 9News, police said the two men and one woman were sitting in two separate parked cars when multiple shots were fire into both vehicles. Superintendent Simon Glasser said at least one shooter fled the scene.

The shooting happened on Mayvic Street in Greenacre around 2:15am.

The police believe the shooting was “targeted”. Two men are fighting for their lives in a critical condition, and a woman is in hospital but in a stable condition.

“It’s terrible behaviour,” Glasser said.

“The investigation is in its infancy, but we do believe it is a targeted attack.

“It’s a really serious offence. People shooting at people, it could have resulted in a death,” Glasser continued.

“We treat it at our highest and we will put all of our resources on it.”

All three victims were rushed to hospital after paramedics treated a 25-year-old man found injured in one of the parked cars, as well as a 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man in the other car.

Just five minutes after the accident, a car fire was reported at Regents Park which spread to a wooden fence and tree. Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended to the fire and police are looking into whether or not this is linked to the shooting.

Crime scenes have been established where both incidents occurred.

Detectives are asking that anyone who was in the vicinity of the shooting or the fire between 2am and 2.30am and has information or dashcam footage they believe to be relevant to the investigation to contact Auburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come — we’ll keep updating this story as we know more.

Image: Getty Images: Nigel Killeen