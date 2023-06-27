The Man Who Was Shot Dead At Bondi Junction Is Believed To Be An Underworld Drug Kingpin

Sydney man Alen Moradian is believed to have been shot dead in his car at 8:30am on Tuesday morning. Moradian was prominent figure in the Sydney underworld and suspected to have been part of a drug cartel known as The Commission.

Per 9News, the incident happened in an underground carpark at Bondi Junction. Two men are suspected to have been involved in the shooting.

Two burned out cars were found in the surrounding suburbs. However, police haven’t said the cases are linked.

In a statement earlier on Tuesday morning, Police said an operation had commenced between Spring Street and Denison Street.

“Road closures are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area,” the spokesperson said.

A police helicopter was then heard shortly after per the Daily Telegraph.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, a local shopkeeper said on the condition of anonymity that they were “waiting on staff to get through and they can’t get onto the street,” after the street was sectioned off.

“At around 8am the police told everyone to go back inside, it is a bit scary, I’m not sure if someone is still out on the loose.”

Per 9News, the shooting may have occurred at a holiday accommodation precinct.

More to follow.