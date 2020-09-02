Remember that ICONIC misogyny speech by Julia Gillard directed at Tony Abbott? (I certainly do, because I have it on a tea towel). Well, it looks like nothing has changed because Tony Abbott is being called a misogynist again, this time on British TV.

This comes after rumours emerged that the former Aussie PM is being considered for UK Trade Envoy. Speaking on BBC Politics Live, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes expressed how she didn’t think that Abbott was suitable for the job.

“He is a misogynist, he has very poor views on LGBTQ rights, I just don’t think this is a man who should be anywhere near our Board of Trade” Conservative MP Caroline Nokes on former Australian PM Tony Abbott working for UK Board of Trade#politicslive https://t.co/d0A36IpfTR pic.twitter.com/DKuDU6mHbS — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 1, 2020

“This is such a bad idea, I don’t think I can come up with words for how awful it is,” Nokes said.

“Look at Liz Truss, one of the few women to hold a big job in this government. She is President of the Board of Trade and she’s been told that she’s going to job share with a bloke from Australia.

“He is a misogynist, he has very poor views on LGBTQ rights, I just don’t think this is a man who should be anywhere near our Board of Trade,” she explained.

When asked what she thought about working with Abbott, UK MP for Women and Equalities Liz Truss noticeably dodged questions. Especially, when put on the spot about whether a “sexist, misogynist and climate change denier” should be representing Britain.

“What I’d say about Tony Abbott is that he’s a former Prime Minister of Australia. Australia is a key ally of the United Kingdom and he’s done a very good job in areas like trade,” Truss said.

Also asked @trussliz about the controversial and imminent appointment of former Australian PM Tony Abbott as Britain’s trade envoy: pic.twitter.com/wNFQ4lWuLm — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) August 27, 2020

What I really want to know is why the UK would want to work with someone who is not ashamed of wearing budgie smugglers?