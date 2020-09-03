Thanks for signing up!

A senior UK politician was rumbled on live television yesterday for his support of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, whose long history of cooked viewpoints threatens to derail his potential new role assisting the UK Government.

In case you’ve tuned out on the guy since he left federal politics: Abbott is reportedly a bee’s dick away from joining the UK’s Board of Trade, in a role which would give him significant sway over the nation’s post-Brexit trade deals.

But opponents of the move have seized on Abbott’s past misogynistic, homophobic, and climate-denying statements, saying they’re proof that Abbott is unfit to represent the UK on such a high level.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer says he doesn’t think Abbott is the “right person for the job,” and even Conservative Party pollies like Caroline Nokes have accused Abbott of being a misogynist with “very poor views on LGBTQ rights.”

Phwoar.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley yesterday challenged UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock over the UK Government’s stance, resulting in one of the most painful interviews this side of Abbott’s infamous “shit happens” meltdown.

Burley asked Hancock if Abbott should be selected for the role, “even if he’s a homophobic misogynist.”

Hancock said he doesn’t “think that’s true,” sparking a pushback from Burley.

“Well, he’s also an expert on trade,” Hancock said.

The interview disintegrated from there, as Hancock was unable to respond to questions about Abbott’s more recent remarks about letting the elderly die of COVID-19.

“Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist” Health Sec @MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade”#KayBurley JM pic.twitter.com/92IFWVcDYH — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

The video has been viewed nearly six million times on Twitter.

Later on the program, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Burley that Abbott is “a misogynist, a sexist, he’s a climate change denier” who isn’t fit to be “any kind of envoy for the United Kingdom.”

“You cannot simply say “Well he’s good at trade so it doesn’t matter that he’s a sexist, a misogynist and a climate change denier.”@NicolaSturgeon says if it was up to her, ex Australian PM Tony Abbott wouldn’t have a role in the UK government. JM #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/4elAtLdUSO — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 3, 2020

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no decisions have been made on Abbott’s potential appointment to the role.

If it were up to his British critics, Abbott probably wouldn’t be allowed out of Warringah.