Ugg Boots Are Up To 80% Off RN So Don’t Trip Over Your Ratty Slippers On Yr Way To Checkout

Hello my fellow daggy brethren, I come bearing good news. UGG Express – A.K.A home to the cosiest, softest ugg boots that will ever grace your tootsies – is throwin’ a big fat sale over at its eBay Australia store. We’re talking up to 80% off its iconic sheepskin booties. Yup, that’s right – you better run, don’t walk.

All you need to do is head here and browse dozens of ugg boot styles, but you better be quick because UGG Express’ sale won’t stick around forever and sizes are running out the door.

Through UGG Express, you’ll find all of your favourite styles from the classic ankle boot to those fluffy double-strapped slippers that all the TikTok girlies wear. Just don’t trip over your ratty slippers on your way to checkout.

Here’s some of the best deals we’ve spotted so far.

The best ugg boot sales in Australia

Mini Ankle Boot – now $95 (usually $120)

When you picture a pair of ugg boots, I guarantee this style comes to mind.

It’s a true classic and much like the iconic Taylor Swift song, she’ll never go out of style.

Shop it here in chestnut, chocolate or black.

Short Classic Plus Boot – now $79 (usually $252.50)

Ahh, another classique. If you wanna keep those ankles nice and toasty, the Classic Plus boot will serve you well. No notes.

Shop it here in black or chestnut.

Moccasins – now $75 (usually $154)

10/10 would wear while exploring a Swiss skiing village. Or just on a quick dash to the shops to pick up those eggs I forgot.

Shop it here in chestnut or grey.

Loafers – now $69 (usually $160)

Honestly? This pink colour is a slay. We just know Elle Woods would screech if she saw these.

But don’t worry if pink isn’t really your colour, these fluffy loafers are still available in a delicious chocolate brown, warming chestnut, black, navy blue and grey.

Shop it here.

Double Strap Fluffy Slippers – now $39 (usually $120)

Wanna feel like a lifestyle influencer about to film a video titled ‘Lazy Sunday GRWM’?

Your uniform must include these fluffy slippers, a plush bathrobe and one of those rabbit-shaped headbands (IYKYK), so you can do your skincare routine without any flyaways falling into your face.

Shop it here in soft amethyst (pictured) or black.

Robert Slippers – now $55 (usually $99)

IDK who this Robert is, but my guy has good taste.

These are the uggies I want to wear on a rainy day with a book in my lap and my ankles crossed over a cushy ottoman. Maybe a glass of hot choccie (or a boozy bevvy) in hand.

Robert knows what I’m talking about.

Shop it here in chestnut, chocolate or grey.

That’s all folks! But hey, if you’re still keen to get your fkn shop on, UGG Express is doing more deals on everything from gumboots to take to your next festival, some cloud slippers, and even work boots with removable wool insoles for the tradies.

Check out the rest of UGG Express’ eBay Australia sale here.