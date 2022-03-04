Tributes are pouring in from the cricket world and beyond after it was announced that sporting legend Shane Warne had tragically died on Saturday morning at age 52.

Warne was found unresponsive in a villa in Thailand, according to a statement from his manager. He died of a suspected heart attack.

Fans of the game from across the world are now remembering his impact. Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones tweeted that he was “so saddened” by the news.

Many Aussies also fondly remember Warnie’s starring role in the iconic Kath & Kim finale. During the ep Warnie starred as “Wayne”, a professional Shane Warne impersonator and the hubby of Sharon Strzelecki, famed cricket fan.

Magda Szubanksi, who played Sharon, tweeted in the early hours of the morning about the news.

Tributes have also been offered many in the cricketing world, remembering Warne’s impact on the game.

Pat Cummins, the current caption of the Australian cricket team, said he had grown up “idolising” Warne.

“We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill,” Cummins tweeted.

“Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket.”

Similarly, captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma described Warne as a “champion of our game”.

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist said playing with Warnie was one of the highlights off his career.

Shane Warne has also been remembered by a number of Australian politicians. Both Labor leader Anthony Albanese and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd tweeted their sadness at the news.

Shane Warne’s ex-fiancée, model and actress Liz Hurley has yet to comment on Warne’s death.

His family have requested privacy for the moment. Shane Warne is survived by his three kids, 24-year-old Brooke, 22-year-old Jackson and 20-year-old Summer.

