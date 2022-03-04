Tributes are pouring in from the cricket world and beyond after it was announced that sporting legend Shane Warne had tragically died on Saturday morning at age 52.

Warne was found unresponsive in a villa in Thailand, according to a statement from his manager. He died of a suspected heart attack.

READ MORE Aussie Cricket Legend Shane Warne Has Died On A Trip To Thailand, Aged Just 52

Fans of the game from across the world are now remembering his impact. Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones tweeted that he was “so saddened” by the news.

I’m so saddened by the sudden death of Shane Warne. He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever. pic.twitter.com/ZW76EbS6GB — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 4, 2022

Many Aussies also fondly remember Warnie’s starring role in the iconic Kath & Kim finale. During the ep Warnie starred as “Wayne”, a professional Shane Warne impersonator and the hubby of Sharon Strzelecki, famed cricket fan.

Shane Warne did a lot of things in cricket (and off-field) that made him famous but his cameo in Kath’nKim as Sharon’s beau was also pretty cool. Shocking news. #RIPShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/r8gZjSDnyg — Jane (@wooly_o) March 4, 2022

Magda Szubanksi, who played Sharon, tweeted in the early hours of the morning about the news.

I’ve woken in the middle of the night to this terrible terrible news

I’m in complete shock. This is just too sad. Devastating Incredible to think that bright, cheeky spark has been snuffed out RIP Shane Warne

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and fans — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) March 4, 2022

Tributes have also been offered many in the cricketing world, remembering Warne’s impact on the game.

Pat Cummins, the current caption of the Australian cricket team, said he had grown up “idolising” Warne.

“We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill,” Cummins tweeted.

“Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket.”

Hard to fathom. We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill. Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket. He had a huge affect on all he met. He transcended cricket. RIP King pic.twitter.com/614NRwq4wm — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 4, 2022

Similarly, captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma described Warne as a “champion of our game”.

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist said playing with Warnie was one of the highlights off his career.

Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne has also been remembered by a number of Australian politicians. Both Labor leader Anthony Albanese and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd tweeted their sadness at the news.

Shane Warne was one of the greatest cricketers the game has known. It was a joy to watch him play. My thoughts go to the ones who loved him the most. We will miss you Warnie. pic.twitter.com/lcKDM0RnmF — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2022

I just can’t believe this. Larger than life. A living legend. No longer with us. Far too young. Both cricket and the country so much poorer for his passing. May you Rest In Peace Warnie. My deepest condolences to his family. The country mourns his passing. https://t.co/57T8JzVA6f — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne’s ex-fiancée, model and actress Liz Hurley has yet to comment on Warne’s death.

His family have requested privacy for the moment. Shane Warne is survived by his three kids, 24-year-old Brooke, 22-year-old Jackson and 20-year-old Summer.