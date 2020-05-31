A US correspondent for Nine News and his crew have been detained by police in Minneapolis amid the ongoing anti-police brutality protests that have spread across the country in recent days following the death of George Floyd in custody.

Tim Arvier and his crew were detained at the scene, but were later let go by police. According to his tweet, his cameraman and security were handcuffed.

“Just been detained and searched by Minneapolis Police. They cuffed my cameraman and our security but were respectful and have now let us go,” he shared on Twitter alongside a photo from the scene.

Just been detained and searched by #Minneapolis Police. They cuffed my cameraman and our security but were respectful and have now let us go @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/8ZYDk0D8gq — Tim Arvier (@TimArvier9) May 31, 2020

The news comes just hours after Arvier shared footage from the scene in Minneapolis.

Back on the move again on outskirts of Minneapolis @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/Vvf5LaqKF7 — Tim Arvier (@TimArvier9) May 31, 2020

Arvier and his cameraman Adam Bovino have been covering the situation on the ground in the US as it has unfolded in recent days. Just days ago, Arvier and his cameraman covered the situation at the scene as a protester was stabbed during the protests, being left fighting for his life.

The news comes after CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested and handcuffed live on-air from the scene of the protests in Minneapolis, despite identifying himself as a reporter and attempting to comply with police orders.

Enormous protests across the US were sparked earlier this week after 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in police custody on Monday night. The officer in question, Derek Chauvin has since been dismissed from the police force and is now facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

The Nine News team, including Arvier and his camera man have been reporting from the scene in Minneapolis from May 29.

More to come.