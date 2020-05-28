Thanks for signing up!

Star Wars star John Boyega has issued a clear message after the shocking death of African-American man in police custody: fuck racists, and those who perpetuate racial violence.

“Fuck you racist white people,” Boyega said in an Instagram Live session.

“I said what I said. And if you don’t fucking like it, suck a dick. Seriously.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

The British star’s comments come in response to the death of 46-year-old man George Floyd, who died on Monday night after being detained by police in the city of Minneapolis.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department said officers had been called in relation to a suspected forgery. According to a police report, officers said Floyd had resisted arrest.

Footage from the scene, captured by bystanders, shows a handcuffed Floyd lying on the ground. A white police officer can be seen planting his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd said. “They’re going to kill me.”

The video appears to show Floyd losing consciousness, before being lifted onto a stretcher and taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Minneapolis Police Department confirmed he died in hospital later that evening.

Footage of the incident spread online, drawing immense condemnation and sparking protests in the city.

On Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department fired four officers connected to the incident. Floyd’s death is now under FBI investigation.

Calls from Floyd’s family for the officers to face charges have been echoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who used a press conference to condemn the incident.

“If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now,” Frey said.

Taking to social media overnight, Boyega said Floyd’s death was the latest tragedy in a “continuous cycle of violence aimed at black people by racist cops.”

Footage of his Instagram Live session, captured by fans, shows Boyega condemning racism and fans who disagreed with his message.

“Although I don’t live in the states, brother, I’m black,” he said.

“If you’re a fan of me, and if you support my work, and you’re racist, and you’re arguing with what I was saying, fuck off,” he added.

“You fucking dickheads.”

NAH BECAUSE HE REALLY WENT OFF RIGHTFULLY SO pic.twitter.com/pEEzMMpZ7s — stream blood & water (@ungodIyhr) May 27, 2020

—

US President Donald Trump said he asked for the investigation into Floyd’s “very sad and tragic death” to be expedited.

Superstars like LeBron James, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber have also taken to social media to demand justice.

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a tweet.

“We will get answers and seek justice.”