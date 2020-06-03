Thanks for signing up!

A man has been arrested in London after allegedly attacking and threatening a Nine News reporter during a live cross on Wednesday night.

Nine’s Europe correspondent Sophie Walsh was discussing upcoming demonstrations across Europe on Adelaide’s 9News broadcast when a man allegedly grabbed her and made stabbing motions in her direction.

While the physical altercation was not shown during the broadcast, Walsh could be heard screaming.

“Sorry, I just had someone come up and try… A man just came up and grabbed me,” Walsh said.

Speaking to The Australian, Walsh said the man “swung at me and punched me”.

In a tweet, Walsh said the man was chased by camera operator Jason Conduit.

“I’m shaken but ok,” she said.

Thank you for your messages. The man has been arrested for threats to kill and carrying a weapon. I’m shaken but ok. Big thanks to my incredible camerman Jason Conduit who chased him down armed with a light stand and got him arrested. https://t.co/YRxrUB3j4l — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) June 3, 2020

The man was reportedly detained by police in Hyde Park.

In a statement provided to The Australian, the Met Police said a man was “arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.”

“He has been taken to a central London police station, where he remains at this time.”

In a statement, Nine News said it “appreciates the enormous pressure our international correspondents are under and is offering Sophie Walsh ongoing support.”

In a separate incident this morning, Nine’s Europe correspondent Ben Avery and his camera operator fled the scene of a London protest while broadcasting live on Today.

“Had been a peaceful protest until things took a turn late,” Avery said in a tweet.

“The microphone was pulled from my hand and we were chased down the street by a large group.”

Thanks to everyone for your concern after this. Had been a peaceful protest until things took a turn late. The microphone was pulled from my hand and we were chased down the street by a large group. Big thanks to rock solid cameraman @9CadeThompson, our security guard and police https://t.co/hsyUALuljx — Ben Avery (@benavery9) June 3, 2020

Citing local outlets, Nine News reports the London demonstrations, called to express outrage at the death of African American man George Floyd in US police custody, were largely peaceful.

The incidents come days after a 7NEWS crew was beaten by riot police in Washington D.C., and follow the arrest of a Nine News correspondent covering civil unrest in Minneapolis.