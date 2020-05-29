A CNN reporter has been arrested by police live on air while reporting on the protests against police brutality currently in Minneapolis.

Omar Jimenez and his crew, including a producer and a camera man, were all arrested at approximately 5:10am local time, despite identifying himself as a CNN reporter to police on the scene.

“We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. … Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want us (we’ll) get out of your way,” Jimenez can be heard saying in the live footage of the arrest.

Despite calmly asking officers why he was being put under arrest, Jimenez and his crew were handcuffed and escorted away by police.

This is unbelievable. Minneapolis police just arrested black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air even after he identified himself. I’ve never seen anything like this.#GeorgeFloyd #MinneapolisRiot #omarjimenez pic.twitter.com/gSx1Kuxznm — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 29, 2020

“If you’re just tuning in, this is our camera crew being arrested,” an anchor reporting from the CNN studio says in the clip.“We don’t know why they’re being arrested.” “They are allowed to be reporting on the unrest that is happening right now but for some reason the state police have decided they need to be under arrest.”

Omar Jimenez and his crew were released about an hour later after CNN released a statement calling for their freedom.

“A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately,” the statement read.

The reporter and his crew had been covering the third day of the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.