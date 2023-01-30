The Age is under fire after it published an entire column tearing down a critically acclaimed play which asked for POC reviewers, instead of just sending a POC reviewer. And then it published an offensive cartoon targeting two Black women along with it. It’s white fragility at its finest and there’s a lot to unpack, so let’s dive in, shall we?

The story begins with The Age‘s arts editor Elizabeth Flux, who on January 29 published a column titled: Should white critics be allowed to review this play? Its producers don’t think so.

In the disingenuous take, Flux revealed The Age would not be publishing a review of the award-winning play seven methods of killing kylie jenner because its producers had the audacity to… request a person of colour review it.

You’d think The Age would have been like “okay, no worries, we’ll find a person of colour to write this up then”. Nope.

Instead, it not only refused to review the play, but then went out of its way to trash the producers in the media. Extremely normal and not at all childish behaviour!

As a journalist, this reads like a crybaby who’s mad they weren’t allowed into a party, when the paper could have taken this as a chance to seriously reconsider their staffing and how they approach criticism overall. I am actually embarrassed for them. — rachel signer (@rachsig) January 29, 2023

Before we get into what Flux actually said about this though, let’s build some context.

Seven methods of killing kylie jenner is a play that explores racism, cultural appropriation, queerness, friendship and how society exploits and consumes Black bodies both online and in real life. Its plot kicks off when a Black woman finds herself at the centre of a social media storm after she calls out Kylie Jenner for co-opting Black aesthetics on Twitter.

The play was written by Jasmine Lee-Jones, a 25-year-old award-winning Black British playwright, and it focuses on the way Black women have been commodified by wider society to everyones’ benefit but their own. The Australian production stars Iolanthe and Chika Ikogwe, the latter you might recognise from Netflix’s reboot of Heartbreak High.

Given that info, a request for a critic that has some lived experience of systemic racism — or who would at least be able to engage in a more meaningful way with its race politics — makes sense, right? That way, the producers can a) hope the reviewer will do the play’s incisive racial commentary justice (something which is unfortunately rare in Australia’s extremely white media landscape) and b) uplift a marginalised voice who might otherwise not have that platform.

Flux was flummoxed by this request though, and slammed the producers for “excluding” white people from being “allowed” to write reviews on the play. Even though neither of these claims are true.

By Flux’s own account of what happened, the play’s PR initially offered a review spot (which, if you don’t work in media, means The Age was offered a free ticket for a reviewer to cover the play), but then producers Amylia Harris and Leila Enright asked if the review spot could go to a person of colour. They then clarified that they would only offer The Age *free* access to the play to a POC critic. Crucially, they only withheld a free spot, not spots all together.

Does this mean white people are banned/excluded from reviewing the show? No.

Now we have a clickbait outrage article instead of a review of what is apparently a great show, and lots of comments decrying ‘woke’ nonsense. Just what we need. At least share more about the show and the people who made it instead of a whine about theatre PR — Amber (@missrobinson) January 29, 2023

At no point did Flux quote producers making claims on who is allowed to watch, engage with, cover or critique the play. They themselves are white, something that Flux pointed out scathingly only moments after she wrote that people’s skin colour shouldn’t matter. The producers didn’t “exclude” white people, they just have a requirement on who gets to watch the play for free.

This article is basically crying ‘reverse racism’. Biases are not something one can “put to one side”, they need to be examined and challenged from within. The entitlement in this article is blatant and tone deaf. Also, intimating inclusivity is including white people is 🤔😬 — Chloe Angel (@chloesangel) January 29, 2023

Stage A Change founder Cessalee Stovall responded to Flux’s gross column and slammed the “fragility” it displayed after it mentioned the organisation.

“Frankly speaking, this article is dipped in, spackled with, and power washed down with so much fragility,” she wrote in an open letter on Facebook.

“Fragility that has missed the point and self-aggrandised so epically, that I am having a hard time finding the balance of Cess-splaining and truly offering a perspective that you simply have not encountered.

“The decision to request reviewers of colour was not about white people. In no way, shape, or form [was it] intended to be about what white people do and don’t have permission to do. It’s not about access for white people.”

“I think we need to have a really long think about what exclusion actually means, and further, who has actually historically been excluded from the table,” Stovall continued.

“Stage A Change defines exclusion to mean that people do not have the ability to engage, either because of bias, discrimination, processes, policies, culture or other systemic barrier[s].

“If The Age does not have a single person who can review a show who does not identify as white, I think that speaks more to historic and systemic exclusion on your company’s part, not on the decision of the producers.

“[Producers] did not exclude you. They actually asked you to be an agent of inclusion, to which The Age said no.

“You were not excluded, you simply weren’t granted access in the way you wanted it.”

Brb, screaming this from my roof top.

“In your article, you state, ‘a commitment to diversity doesn’t mean having people only critique work that matches up with their skin colour or their sexuality or their gender,’ which insinuates that the community engagement team was asking you to send a Black reviewer or a British reviewer or a lesbian reviewer,” Stovell continued.

“[This was] not the case. The ask was, send someone who may connect with the story in a way that is more nuanced that simply as an observer.”

Stovall also pointed out that Flux’s dismissal of the producers’ racial awareness because they are white was also bullshit because this didn’t take into account all the First Nations women and women of colour who contributed to their decision.

Here, the director, cast and crew had not just created a play but a space. From where I was standing it seemed a space that was unflinchingly, unapologetically, joyfully cultivated by people of colour for people of colour (apologies for the blanket term, it’s not my fav). — Jan Fran (@Jan__Fran) January 30, 2023

“Though Amylia Harris and Leila Enright are white women, the entire artistic and community engagement team on this production are First Nations women or women of colour. The decision on reviewers was made by a team of First Nations and Black artists based on the cultural and psychological safety of the work, the wider team of artists, and the creative.

“The Age was founded 168 years ago; SMH was founded 191 years ago. And NEITHER of y’all have ONE SINGLE person of colour to write a review. And when you’re asked to find one or not take a free ticket, you post a 932 word exposition on why it’s so hard to not be invited to review ONE production. Can I just leave that on there or do I need to go further?”

Obviously, Flux was read to filth. You simply cannot write a 900-word whinge about how diversity is taking away opportunities from white people and expect nothing in return. But unfortunately, we haven’t even covered the worst of the column.

In the article’s print edition, The Age published an offensive cartoon of seven methods of killing kylie jenner leads Iolanthe and Chika Ikogwe, who had literally nothing to do with Flux or The Age‘s free ticket drama.

The illustration by Joe Benke caricaturises the two women in a way that is reminiscent of that infamously racist Serena Williams cartoon, which used imagery associated with racist mockeries of Black people in the US’ Jim Crow era. Click on the the link above if you want to learn more about racist caricatures.

Stovall slammed the cartoon as “absolutely abhorrent” and “disgusting”.

“You have used Black women as collateral damage in your misguided post about your and your organisation’s fragility and that is not ok,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Caricatures of these two actors should have not been used in this way and as a person who has been active in ‘Diversity’ groups, I have clearly misjudged you in my expectation that you would understand why.”

A sentiment sadly exacerbated by the misleading headline (anyone and everyone is “allowed” to review the play) and the truly fucked up cartoon which appeared in print amid the opinion piece. — Jan Fran (@Jan__Fran) January 30, 2023

In my time as a journalist in Australia, I’ve seen plenty of (usually white) writers publish knee-jerk reactions to race politics that make them uncomfortable purely because they don’t like being challenged, Flux being one of them.

If someone can’t handle being asked to find a person of colour to review a play about Blackness, how are you supposed to expect them to actually tackle the contents of that play itself? If even a conversation about a conversation about Blackness makes someone throw this tantrum, how TF are you supposed to trust them to handle anything deeper?

Flux can bang on all she wants about how much she does care about diversity, just not when it means white people have to pass their own mic to someone else, but all her column did is prove the producers of seven methods of killing kylie jenner right.