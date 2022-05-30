Last night The Voice Australia 2022 crowned its winner and fans were understandably pissed off.

Because out of the four finalists, three were people of colour, yet voters have chosen the one white dude. So tell me again that we don’t have a racism problem in this country?

The finalists included Thando Sikwila, Jordan Tavita, Faith Sosene and Lachie Gill. The latter of whom ended up winning.

And look, I love this for the bloke. Good on him! But given the odds were three POC to one white guy and the white guy won, people have a right to be annoyed.

The Voice Australia fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the outcome of this season.

OF FUCKING COURSE THE GENERIC WHITE MAN WINS #TheVoiceAU — Naminaz (@Naminazina) May 29, 2022

3 People of colour, all unbelievably incredible singers and the white boy wins it!! Bloody Straya!! If you seriously

Believe that Lachie is a better singer than #Thando then you are a part of the problem!!! Bullshit!!!! #TheVoiceAU — Malesh P (@Malesh_P) May 29, 2022

No way. That’s rigged. White boy who fits the suit. #TheVoiceAU — Maddie Norris (@FionaNorris26) May 29, 2022

Apparently all you need to win #TheVoiceAU is be a mediocre white man!! — the starving African child yall be talking about (@sayhope24) May 29, 2022

1 thing about Australia, they gon vote the white person to win #TheVoiceAU — justhere4 (@indie_vidualist) May 29, 2022

Really bad, 3 people if colour with incredible voices and the one white guy with tge average voice wins. Well done Australia providing yet again if you aren't white you can't win #TheVoiceAU — 💧 Jenny Mul (@jenharl) May 29, 2022

I hate people pulling the race card but how did the weakest voice outta the four finalists, who happened to be the only white person outta all of them, win #thevoiceau ? You cannot convince me Lachy was a deserving winner! Well done once again for showing your privilege! — Salam Tol (@SalamTol9) May 29, 2022

Has Australia gone backwards?? The white boy who Is mediocre wins, and the 3 non white contestants with a better range and vocals did not make it ??? This is a joke !#TheVoiceAU — Ella Cooper (@EllaCoo55777104) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile one person pointed out that they no longer watch The Voice Australia for the reason that they become “furious” when “the awesome POC get led on and dropped and white CIS peeps win.”

Did not watch #TheVoiceAU, because the awesome POC get led on & dropped, and white boring cis peeps win. I get furious. Caught a clip of Thando. Wow. A star. And 3 POC in the final? Ok. I watch the last 30 mins, and fuck me sideways THE BORING WHITE MAN WINS. I HATE this show. — Fiona Scott-Norman (@FScottNorman) May 29, 2022

It’s seriously getting BEYOND ridiculous now.

Especially considering it comes just one week after not one, not two, but three white men were cast in the new three-way Bachie.

Legit, The Bachelor Australia opted for a season with three (almost four) blokes, and literally all the options they rolled with are white.

How did we climb so high last year with diverse seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette only to fall so far?

Australian reality TV seriously needs to get its shit together!

SMH.