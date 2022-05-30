Last night The Voice Australia 2022 crowned its winner and fans were understandably pissed off.

Because out of the four finalists, three were people of colour, yet voters have chosen the one white dude. So tell me again that we don’t have a racism problem in this country?

The finalists included Thando Sikwila, Jordan Tavita, Faith Sosene and Lachie Gill. The latter of whom ended up winning.

And look, I love this for the bloke. Good on him! But given the odds were three POC to one white guy and the white guy won, people have a right to be annoyed.

The Voice Australia fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the outcome of this season.

Meanwhile one person pointed out that they no longer watch The Voice Australia for the reason that they become “furious” when “the awesome POC get led on and dropped and white CIS peeps win.”

It’s seriously getting BEYOND ridiculous now.

Especially considering it comes just one week after not one, not two, but three white men were cast in the new three-way Bachie.

Legit, The Bachelor Australia opted for a season with three (almost four) blokes, and literally all the options they rolled with are white.

How did we climb so high last year with diverse seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette only to fall so far?

Australian reality TV seriously needs to get its shit together!

SMH.

