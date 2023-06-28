‘Really Tragic Event’: 14 Y.O. Girl Under Police Guard In Hospital After Fatal Crash In Victoria

A 14-year-old girl is under police guard in hospital after allegedly fatally crashing a car in northern Victoria.

It is believed she was driving along the Hume Highway in Locksley in a grey Holden Captiva when she collided with a truck about 8.30am on Wednesday, Victoria Police said.

A 15-year-old female passenger sitting in the front of the car died at the scene, per ABC News. She is yet to be formally identified.

A 12-year-old boy, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 14-year-old driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital under police guard.

The 45-year-old truck driver was not hurt and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Eastern Region Division Superintendent Michael Layton alleged the car was being driven “erratically” before the fatal collision, per 9News.

Police have also alleged the car was stolen from a driveway near Wangaratta on Tuesday night, the publication reported.

“It’s a really tragic event, really unfortunate circumstances, and something that’s been quite difficult to deal with,” Superintendent Layton told reporters on Wednesday.

“A life-changing event unfortunately for the family of the deceased 15-year-old girl, and the family of the other two youths in this incident where they are coming to terms with the injuries and the consequences of what’s occurred.”

Police believe charges will be laid in relation to the incident, per ABC News.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following the crash in Locksley.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.

Image credit: 9News / Supplied