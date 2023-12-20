The urgent search for a teenager who fell into a blowhole at Cape Bridgewater in Victoria on Tuesday evening is still underway.

At 7:30pm on Tuesday, two teenage boys — a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old — were believed to have fallen into the blowhole. They reportedly managed to get onto the rocks before a wave pushed them back into the water.

The 15-year-old was able to get out of the water safely before alerting the authorities about his missing friend. Immediately Victoria Police, the Coast Guard and Lifesaving Victoria sprang into action to search for the 14-year-old while the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The search was suspended at 11:30pm, before beginning again early this morning.

“Police have resumed their search this morning for a teenager missing in waters off Cape Bridgewater, near Portland,” Victoria Police said.

“A large-scale search of the area was initiated with the assistance of Police Air Wing, Water Police, Coast Guard, HEMS ambulance choppers and Marine Unit boats.”

Distressed family members were also seen at the location last night, which is a popular spot with locals.

Victoria Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Crime Stoppers.