Uh Oh: Tahini Sold Australia Wide Is Being Recalled Over Salmonella Contamination Fears

A popular brand of tahini, which is a pantry staple for many of us – myself included – has been recalled over possible salmonella contamination fears.

The Ceres Organics Australia Hulled Tahini and Unhulled Tahini 300g have been recalled amid concerns it could possibly contain the salmonella bacteria.

The products were sold in Woolworths and IGA in NSW and IGA stores in Victoria.

The hulled tahini jars that may be contaminated have the following best-before dates: 25/05/2023, 22/08/2023 and 01/08/2024

The unhulled tahini that may contain the bacteria have the best-before dates: 25/05/2023 and 22/08/2023

The tahini products were also sold by independent retailers in the ACT, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory – as well as being available for purchase nationally online.

Consumers are being warned to not eat the product and to seek medical advice if they have already eaten it and begin experiencing symptoms of salmonella poisoning.

Salmonella can cause severe gastro which is my personal nightmare and should be avoided at all costs IMHO.

Symptoms may start between six hours and seven days after infection and include fever, diarrhoea and loss of appetite.

Even if you do get salmonella, most people do recover fully in a matter of days to weeks – but it’s always better to be safe, y’know?

If you’ve copped a jar of contaminated tahini and are wondering WTF to do with it, the items can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.