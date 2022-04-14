What’s that in your Easter basket? A bunny? An egg? A fluffy little chick perhaps? Nope, looks like it’s salmonella!
A bunch of Kinder Easter chocolates have been recalled after suspicions they might be contaminated with salmonella.
It’s a precautionary move because the choccies may be linked to a bunch of salmonella cases in Europe.
The European Food Safety Authority and the European Centre for Disease Prevention are investigating the chocolates but in the meantime, steer clear of the following treats:
- Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g): 19300698000619
- Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut: 100g: 19300698020242; 270g; 9300698503618; 750g: 9300698503618
- Kinder Surprise Maxi (Miraculous) 100g: 19300698018591
- Kinder Surprise Maxi (Natoons) 100g: 19300698016528
- Kinder Surprise Xmas Maxi (Disney Frozen 2021) 100g: 9300698502246
- Kinder Surprise Xmas Maxi (2021) 100g: 9300698501935
- Kinder Maxi Xmas Mix with Plush (2021) 133g: 9300698504004
- Kinder Xmas Happy Moments Ballotin (2021) 190g: 9300698503960
Also, if you’ve bought the below chocolates between the following dates, don’t eat those either!
- Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g) – best before dates from 7/10/22 up to and including 20/11/22
- Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g – best before dates from 23/8/22 up to and including 13/9/22
- Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g – best before dates from 23/8/22 up to and including 13/9/22
- Kinder Surprise Maxi – Natoons 100g – best before dates from 23/8/22 up to and including 13/9/22
The official advice right now is to NOT eat the above chocolates, and instead take them back to wherever you bought them from for a full refund.
God, can we get through one holiday without some kind of disease outbreak?! Just one?
