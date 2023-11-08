This Woman Learned Of The Optus Outage Through Her Cat Bc Those Little Devils Know Everything

A Sydney woman has delivered a little bit of joy in the midst of the chaos surrounding the Optus outage after she revealed the unexpected way she discovered she had no service.

Annie called in to ABC Radio Sydney and revealed that it was actually her cranky cat, of all things, which alerted her to the fact that the network was down.

It turns out that the little bebe has an automatic feeder connected to the home’s Wi-Fi.

which is supposed to deliver the goods every morning at 6:10am.

You might be wondering why it’s so early but trust me, if you’ve owned a cat, you’ll know… those creatures get up at the ass crack of dawn to beg for food like they are starving.

Anyway, when 6:10 came and first breakfast (because I would bet my life that cat also has a second breakfast) was nowhere to be seen, the kitty made its complaints very clear to mum — leading her to discover the internet was down.

In case you aren’t with Optus and don’t know what the fuss is about (I can only assume Optus people don’t have access to this article and are living in caves somewhere), the internet provider suffered a massive outage at about 4am this morning, which it is yet to recover from.

While for some the outage just means not being able to scroll on TikTok, for others the results could be dire.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin confirmed customers could not make triple zero calls from the Optus landline services (Optus mobiles still can, though).

Businesses have also been hit pretty hard, with retailers not being able to use eftpos terminals and therefore not making any sales today.

Uber drivers have also been unable to operate the app.

Hopefully this all gets sorted soon, if for no reason than the fact that starving cats across Australia are going to be harassing their owners to no end.