Yes, Optus Is Having Some ~Issues~ This Morning, Here’s What’s Going On

Optus mobile services are currently down across Australia. And while for many it just means having to find alternate entertainment to watching TikTok videos or Gossip Girl during your morning commute to work, the lack of connection is super concerning for businesses and health services which rely on these networks to function.

The ABC has reported that the outage first began around 4am Wednesday countrywide. Currently, mobile phones on the network are unable to make or receive calls or use mobile internet and NBN services.

Following the outpouring of confused social media posts, Optus made a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re aware of an issue impacting Optus mobile and NBN services and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible,” it read.

“We understand connectivity is important and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Communication Minister Michelle Rowland told 2GB radio this morning that the government is still waiting on answers from Optus.

“People are being affected by this, small businesses are being affected, but Australians do want to be updated. They do have an obligation from the operator to be updated and I would urge them just to do that as a matter of urgency,” she said, per news.com.au.

While it’s only been a few hours since the network went down, the impact of the outage has already been felt.

Melbourne’s public health medical provider Northern Health confirmed it was impacted by the outage.

“This includes phone lines into Northern Hospital Epping, Broadmeadows Hospital, Bundoora Centre, Craigieburn Centre, Kilmore District Hospital, and Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED),” it said, per The Guardian.

In Melbourne, train services briefly came to a halt until the backup system kicked in around 6am, leaving a bunch of early morning commuters stranded and confused.

Optus is the country’s second biggest mobile telephone company, second to Telstra. It has more than 10 million customers and 400,000 businesses using the service.

People have taken to social media to claim that the outage is another reason why becoming a cashless society could end in disaster.