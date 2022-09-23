More than nine million Optus customers had their personal data breached in a massive cyberattack on Thursday. If you’re worried that your personal information is now in the hands of someone shady, shifty and shdespicable, there are a few things you can do.

Deputy Chair of the ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) Delia Rickard spoke to the Today Show on Friday morning and provided tips for those who fear they have been affected by the breach.

The first thing you should probably do if you’re an Optus customer is ensure that two-factor authentication is set on all of your social media and your banking.

READ MORE Millions Of Optus Customers Have Had Their Personal Details Leaked In A Massive Cyberattack

You should also frequently check your bank account for any activity you may think is sus.

If your bank account suddenly withdraws $4,000 for a one-way trip to Guacalito De La Isla in Nicaragua, and you suspect that this wasn’t you after a drunken bender, contact your bank immediately. You may need to cancel your card and get a new one, which is a very important process if someone else has your card details.

But hey, there may also be much smaller, less noticeable transactions being made with your card, so look out for those as well.

Change all your passwords asap. Cancel your credit cards asap . Get bank to put alerts/ stop on your bank accounts ( reduce daily limits on transactions in case ) Don’t use wifi to do any banking . On social media delete addresses, phone numbers on FB, Twitter, Instagram… — JMD (@Dempsey57Jackie) September 22, 2022

“I think one of the really important things is, when you are contacted by anyone that you are not expecting, whether they say they are the government, your bank, any identity at all … you will never know who you are dealing with,” said Rickard.

“And because the scammers have so much data about you they will know your name, they will know your age, they will be able to personalise scams.

“We know that when somebody calls you and has your name and a few details you are much more likely to trust them. So I think, be highly sceptical as well.”

Rickard also suggests calling IDCARE, the national identity and cyber support service, if you fear your information has been breached.

In some slightly good news, Optus Chief Executive Bayer Rosmarin said the company is not aware of anyone who’s been harmed by the cyberattack yet, but has asked customers “to have heightened awareness across their accounts”, which includes “looking out for unusual or fraudulent activity and any notifications which seem odd or suspicious.”

Stay safe out there my Optus friends!