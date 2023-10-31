Sydney Was Blowier Than A Bondi House Party Last Night Thanks To Some Hectic Cyclonic Winds

I often wake in the night to a terrible fright seeing my sleep paralysis demon haunting me from the corner and then I realise it’s just a coat I left hanging on the door. If you were rattled awake last night by some blustery heebie jeebies in Sydney, you would have been feeling the effects of some rather hectic wind gusts that took over the city in the early hours of the morning.

Just in time for Halloween – the ghosts are spookin’.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rowan Smith told ABC News the blowy conditions were due to a focused westerly wind which whipped up gusts of around 100 kilometres per hour across parts of Sydney.

As a result the big winds wreaked havoc on thousands of homes which are now without power and Sydney Airport has reduced their operations to one runway only.

Fire and Rescue NSW have urged all people travelling through the city metro area to exercise caution with trees and powerlines down.

SYDNEY METRO AREA | #FRNSW Numerous trees have been brought to the ground by high winds overnight. Exercise caution around them as power lines may have been brought down and coukd be still alive.@LiveTrafficSyd — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 30, 2023

Nine News have also reported on widespread damage with reports of a roof being lifted from a shopping village in Bringelly and a light aircraft flipped over at Bankstown Airport.

Cyclone-level winds have battered parts of Sydney overnight, with roofs being torn from buildings and trees brought down across much of the city.



Flights are also being impacted, with the airport forced to drop to a single active runway. #9News



GALLERY: https://t.co/sFgSACMzXL pic.twitter.com/2LuQjNIgl4 — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) October 30, 2023

With temperatures expected to reach into the top 20s in Sydney today it will coincide with the gusty winds making it absolutely fucked conditions for fires. It goes without saying but bears repeating: there’s a total fire ban today so pop your Redhead matches away.

The windy conditions are expected to ease off later tonight but as always stay alert and batten down the hatches.

I for one am thrilled I wore a dress today. If the good people of Bondi Road saw me inadvertently flash my undies this morning – no you didn’t.