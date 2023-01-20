A “furnished” studio in Sydney’s Paddington is getting torn to shreds online after it was posted in a Sydney Flatmates Facebook group asking for $345 a week while looking like a dungeon cell.

It’s no secret that we Aussies are abysmally fucked when it comes to finding an affordable place to live, but it seems we’ve hit a new low by trying to sell off a torture chamber that’d make the Jigsaw Killer wet himself.

Renting in Sydney is FINE pic.twitter.com/BCsASwPgyj — Jacob Pittolo (@jacobpittolo) January 19, 2023

The Paddington studio cell apparently features a “fully furnished kitchen” in that there’s a sink, kettle, microwave and one of those stovetops that you plug into the wall that look like DJ decks your mate brings over for your 21st.

It also has a “generous size bedroom”, which is also the only room in the place if you don’t count the tiny little toot sitting right next to the bed.

And of course, no smoking is allowed inside the building just in case you yellow the… oh never mind.

Have a read at what $345 a week could get YOU in the gorgeous, gorgeous city of Sydney!

Please enjoy the gorgeous gallery of this Paddington room from multiple cursed angles.

1/3I just know the dick is gonna be bomb if they bring me here… 2/3cozy!!! 3/3getting a glass of water at night has never been easier.

The best part of this wild post is the comments absolutely ripping it apart for even having the audacity to put those pictures up next to something that didn’t read “just escaped from this serial killer’s lair, look at where he was keeping me hostage.”

“Surely you mean $35.00 a week? I’ve seen better-looking dog kennels,” wrote one Facebook user.

“WTF is this? Reminds me of the room from the Saw movies,” wrote another.

“At least you can’t complain that you didn’t know about the mould,” wrote a third.

My favourite response comes from this user who is clearly Aussie.

“Are you fucked in the head?” they wrote.

Really captures the Australian spirit. Vicious insults and overpriced studios in the “heart” of Sydney.

Given the current state of housing in this country, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone takes this option just to give themselves a fkn place to live. Wouldn’t be shocked if the rent was increased next year though.