A Sydney Man Has Been Arrested After Being Spotted With A Bong Shaped Like An AK-47

A Sydney man has been arrested and charged after being spotted in public with an item convincingly shaped like an AK-47.

NSW Police reportedly searched the Rouse Hill area at 5:30pm after receiving multiple calls about a 50-year-old man wielding a gun on the street.

A helicopter was also sent to the scene to help find the man.

The gun-shaped item was allegedly found in an empty car in a church car park, while the man was located on a bit of nearby grassland.

NSW Police later confirmed that the item was in fact a bong and was incapable of firing bullets.

The man was arrested and charged with intimidation and possessing an unauthorised firearm.

The man made an appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

He was refused bail and will return to court on April 13.